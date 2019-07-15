Becky Lynch may be walking away from WWE Extreme Rules still as Raw Women's Champion, but she appears to have picked up an injury for her troubles.

Seth Rollins and Lynch managed to beat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in Extreme Rules' main event to retain their Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship respectively.

Before the match concluded though, Corbin managed to deliver his End of Days finisher to The Man to eliminate her threat from the match.

This caused The Architect to enter a fit of rage and attack The Lone Wolf, giving him an opening to pin him to win the match.

However, Brock Lesnar then attacked Rollins and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the Universal Championship for the third time.

After Extreme Rules went off the air, Lynch was seen consoling Rollins following his loss. She was also seen with a nasty-looking bump on her head.

Although it doesn't look bad, you never know with head injuries these days. Fingers crossed the Raw Women's Champion is forced to miss any time due to the injury.

It's unclear as to exactly when The Man might have picked up the bump on her head, but there's a good chance it may have occurred when she took the End of Days from Corbin since that involves the head hitting the ring canvas.

It also may have occurred when she got hit on the head with a chair by Evans.

WWE fans will be glad that Lynch won her match at Extreme Rules, as it sidelines any challenge from Evans for the Raw Women's Championship for the time being.

The next challenger for the Raw Women's title is unclear, but Ronda Rousey's name was name-dropped during the broadcast of Extreme Rules last night.

Also, Sasha Banks has been advertised for Monday Night Raw in two weeks time, which will be her first appearance in WWE since WrestleMania.

She could be another potential challenger for The Man. Hopefully we'll find out who exactly it will be when Raw takes place later today.