Try to explain it. As Lord's erupted, English cricket gained an army of new fans on Sunday afternoon.

If you're one of the uninitiated, you might feel alone in having little to no idea how those last few overs transpired.

You're not alone. There are some moments so incomprehensible, so mindbogglingly overwhelming, that words cannot do them justice.

Only cricket, with all its beautiful intricacies, can provide us with scenes quite like it.

Was New Zealand's World Cup lost the moment the last few millimetres of Trent Boult's heel careered into the boundary rope?

Or was it in the first innings, when Martin Guptill had squandered their review and Ross Taylor was wrongly sent packing?

How about the overthrow, when Ben Stokes chased back to his crease for two, only to deflect the ball all the way to the boundary and earn four byes on top.

Cue an anxious wait as Kumar Dharmasena deliberated - a man England, as irony would have it, did not want in charge of the final following his altercation with Jason Roy.

The came the six fingers. Afterwards, a visibly agonised Kane Williamson told the media:

"The rule has been there for a long time. I don't think anything like that has ever happened. But you can't look at that and think that perhaps that decided the match."

Stokes, meanwhile, was quoted by The Times:



“I said to Kane Williamson I’ll be apologising for that for the rest of my life."

There was nothing the all-rounder could have done to avoid it - but the debate has already begun as to whether the umpires handled it correctly.

Astonishingly, legendary umpire Simon Taufel has claimed England should have been awarded five runs, rather than six, according to MCC rules.

“They (England) should have been awarded five runs, not six," Taufel said, via Fox Sports.

“It’s a clear mistake … it’s an error of judgment. In the heat of what was going on, they thought there was a good chance the batsmen had crossed at the instant of the throw. Obviously TV replays showed otherwise."

Taufel's opinion is to be respected too, as a five-time winner of the ICC Umpire of the Year award. The MCC rule in question reads as follows:

Rule 19.8: Overthrow or wilful act of fielder

If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be:

— any runs for penalties awarded to either side

— and the allowance for the boundary

— and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.

To make matters worse, Stokes should also not have been on strike for the next ball.

Of course, had England been given five runs rather than six, the scores would never have been tied at the end of 100 overs.

As it was, and as the front page of one New Zealand newspaper read: 'Black Caps lost the World Cup final by zero runs'.

