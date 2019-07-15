To the surprise of no one, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules.

In the main event of Extreme Rules, Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans to retain the Universal and Raw Women's Championship.

Lesnar then appeared, attacked The Architect, and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. He then hit an F-5 and pinned Rollins to win the Universal title.

The cash in for The Beast was perfect as it played to his persona, do what he wants, when he wants. He took advantage of his moment and now sits on the throne once more.

However, it was against the wrong champion. Lesnar should have cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Kofi Kingston, not Rollins. Here are three reasons why.

Fresh feud

If Lesnar had cashed in against Kingston and defeated him to capture the WWE Championship, it would have provided a fresh feud for WWE fans to enjoy.

The Beast has only ever faced Kofi once before in a singles match. This match took place during a live event in Tokyo in 2015 and was over in less than three minutes.

One would imagine a match this time around would last much longer and with the added quip of Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day battling against the excellent speaker of Paul Heyman, it would be an entertaining feud to watch.

Top heel on SmackDown

While there are plenty of top babyfaces on the SmackDown brand right now in the form of Kofi Kingston, The New Day, and Roman Reigns, the blue brand lacks a top heel which fans have been able to take seriously.

Shane McMahon has filled in the top heel spot ever since Daniel Bryan stepped aside from the spot following WrestleMania and he hasn't really been able to replace him as fans can't buy his threat.

If Lesnar had cashed in his contract vs Kofi for the WWE title, his move to SmackDown would see him fill the top heel spot on the brand with ease and an easy star for them to push future babyfaces against.

Avoid repeating storylines

Lesnar vs Rollins is a feud which has gone on for longer than a lot of fans would have liked and it was a situation WWE could have avoided if they decided to have The Beast cash in vs Kingston instead.

The Beast vs The Architect has been going on ever since the latter won the Royal Rumble at the start of the year to earn himself a title shot at WrestleMania. It now won't conclude until at least SummerSlam.

Add in the fact Rollins, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, and Lacey Evans have all been feuding over the past couple of months and you have a very tired fanbase who is urging WWE to be more creative with their match booking.

At a time which WWE has been criticised for repeating their storylines over the duration of several pay-per-views, they had an opportunity to move away from one by having Lesnar cash in on Kingston, but they decided not to.