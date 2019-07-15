Barcelona’s spending since 2014-15 has been extraordinary.

Per Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Spanish giants’ €120 million (£108m) capture of Antoine Griezmann takes their spending in the last half-decade to a whopping €1.08 billion.

That includes the €60m they paid to sign Luis Suarez and the fees spent on Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, which both exceeded €100m.

Barcelona recouped some of that money when they sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m in 2017.

But, while much is made of the Blaugrana’s famed La Masia academy, they certainly can’t be excused of splashing the cash.

Yet spending lavishly comes with consequences and it seems as though Barcelona’s spending is finally starting to catch up to them.

The club have admitted that they had to take out a loan to pay for the signing of Griezmann.

Barcelona took out £31.5m loan

The club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu said at Griezmann’s presentation, via the Daily Mail: “The club has taken out a six-month unsecured loan for €35m (£31.5m) and the remaining €85m [is covered by] anticipating payments yet to be received.”

The €120m payment was deposited at the offices of the Spanish league last week as Griezmann was released from his contract at Atletico Madrid.

It’s clear from Bartomeu’s statement that Barcelona have little money left to spend this summer, having already paid €75m for Frenkie de Jong.

So a deal to re-sign Neymar from PSG appears unlikely. That is unless the French club are willing to accept players in exchange for the Brazilian, instead of cash.

According to German newspaper BILD, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and one of Coutinho or Dembele may be offered to PSG in exchange for Neymar.

Barcelona are also ready to renovate their Camp Nou stadium at a cost of €600m.