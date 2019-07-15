Kane Williamson was nothing short of superb during the entirety of the Cricket World Cup, which reached its climax on Sunday.

England secured their first ever World Cup success in the most dramatic of fashion after the contest went into a super over, with Jos Buttler running out New Zealand on the last ball.

The moment will go down as one of the most exciting sporting events in history and New Zealand more than played their part in it, despite not being fancied to make it that far ahead of the tournament.

The fact that they overcame a strong India side in the semi-final and pushed England to near breaking point in the final itself is testament to the strength of the Black Caps, who were led fantastically by Williamson throughout the series.

The Kiwis’ captain is not short of fans in England due to a string of stellar displays with the bat in the tournament, but also for the humility he showed carrying out his duties as captain.

This humility was shown once more in a video of Williamson when he discovered that he had been named the Player of the Tournament.

As an official has a word in his ear to inform him of the accolade, Williamson simply looks shocked before querying, “Me?”

Despite Williamson’s disbelief, it is hard to argue that there is anyone more deserving of the prize.

On an individual front, New Zealand’s captain scored 578 runs in the tournament, averaging 82.57 runs per innings, with his standout knock being the 148 runs he amassed against the West Indies.

He became the captain with the most number of runs in a single World Cup, a 12-year-old record that was previously held by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, who managed 548 runs in the 2007 World Cup.

To say the Kiwis relied on their captain for runs would be an understatement, with their next highest run scorer being Ross Taylor, who amassed 350 during his time at the crease.

However, Williamson was not just impressive with the bat, leading his team brilliantly in the field as well, especially when you consider that they were rarely defending high scores.

The Black Caps had the highest win percentage of any team at the World Cup with 75% and were the only team to win by 10 wickets, a feat that they managed against Sri Lanka, limiting their opponents to a score of just 136.

Williamson heading home completely empty-handed would have seemed unjust, and although it is not the one he would have been dreaming about on Saturday night, the accolade of the best player at the Cricket World Cup 2019 seems fitting.