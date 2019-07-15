Adam Lallana has quickly become a forgotten man at Liverpool.

Injuries have wreaked havoc with the 31-year-old's career over the past two seasons.

The side he returns to this pre-season is no longer the same one he vacated, Jurgen Klopp having catapulted the Reds to the summit of European football and to a narrow second-placed finish in the Premier League.

Even if the England international were at his peak, it's quite possible that there would be no room for him in a blistering attack at Anfield.

Liverpool currently boast a front line of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mo Salah that scored a combined 56 league goals last season - that's more than the whole Everton team combined.

Yet in that enthralling campaign, Lallana made just six starts, scoring no goals in a total of 13 appearances in all competitions.

The former Southampton man must now decide whether to leave Merseyside as he enters the final year of his contract.

It would be understandable if Liverpool wanted his £110,000-a-week wages off their books, but true to form, Klopp is keen to give Lallana a final chance to resurrect his career by changing his position.

Fans who have been keeping an eye on Liverpool's pre-season campaign will have spotted him operating in a deeper role.

Klopp has confirmed that, going forward, he will look to use the midfielder in the same way Jorginho is utilised at Chelsea.

Now, it's worth remembering that the Italian was initially hailed for his impact at Stamford Bridge, key to the instillation of 'Sarri-ball'.

However, as the season wore on, many Chelsea fans became disgruntled with that style of play and felt Jorginho, who finished with no assists at all, was great on paper, but ineffective in practice.

In spite of that, Klopp is seeking to emulate him and give himself more options at centre-mid in the process.

“Adam is the kind of player who can play that and he enjoys this ‘Jorginho’ role,” Klopp is quoted by The Times.

“I hope Maurizio Sarri doesn’t see the games or he will make an offer.

"It is about getting Adam rhythm, bringing him in early and doing things he is naturally good at: small spaces, passing the ball, and then from time-to-time offering the runs in behind as well and together with Milly [James Milner] that is possible.

“For us it is another option. He [Lallana] needs a bit of luck, like we all do in life.

"We have to come through without injuries, that would be cool, and then we have a couple of new players, I would say, this season.”

Lallana has never been all that prolific, scoring 21 goals and assisting 20 in 156 games with the club.

Those qualities he does have - his technique on the ball and his tactical awareness - could now allow Jordan Henderson to continue playing slightly further forward, while he provides back-up for Fabinho.

Klopp might well be playing a master stroke.

Should Liverpool keep or sell Lallana? Have your say in the comments.