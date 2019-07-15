CM Punk has been gone from the WWE for a couple of years now, but he's more than willing to comment on his previous employers when he sees fit.

Punk decided that he would comment on Shane McMahon, who has taken the title the former WWE Champion had of 'Best in the World', during his match at Extreme Rules alongside Drew McIntyre vs The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Philadelphia 76ers Communications Vice President Dave Sholler tweeted a photo of Taker and Reigns standing tall over a fallen McMahon at Extreme Rules. Punk replied to this photo.

In a now-deleted tweet, Punk replied: "Is that a fan that jumped in the ring?"

After being given a Tombstone by The Undertaker, Shane was pinned by The Deadman, resulting in a loss for him and McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

Still, come Monday Night Raw or/and SmackDown next week, Shane-O-Mac will still be referring to himself as the 'Best in the World'. He's been doing this since he won the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel last November in Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with the Sauce & Shram show this past April, Punk stated that McMahon using the phrase was probably a shot at him.

He said, via Wrestling Inc: "I think he's been calling himself the best in the world.

"And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, 'Yea that's a little shot at me,' And you know, it probably is, but they'd deny it until the cows come home."

Punk had been using the 'Best in the World' nickname since he dropped his iconic pipebomb promo during his feud with John Cena in 2011. He lived up to that name by capturing the WWE Championship.

Punk may be glad to hear that Shane looks set to be involved in a feud with Kevin Owens now his rivalry with The Undertaker and Reigns is in the books following Extreme Rules.

Owens delivered his own pipebomb promo and Stunner to Shane-O-Mac this past week on SmackDown and will likely face him in a match next month at SummerSlam.

Perhaps Punk will get some more enjoyment by seeing The Prizefighter beat Shane at SummerSlam, if he decides to watch WWE programming.