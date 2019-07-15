Football

Antoine Griezmann during his first training session with Barca.

Antoine Griezmann nutmegged twice in his first Barcelona training session

After one of the longest running transfer sagas in football history, Antoine Griezmann is finally a Barcelona player.

The Catalan giants announced earlier this week that he was their player after activating his €120 million release clause.

Griezmann immediately spoke of his happiness to play alongside Lionel Messi.

"The thing that makes me happiest is playing with a partner like him," Griezmann said at a press conference, per Goal.

"Messi will be a legend for my son and my son's children. He's like LeBron James for basketball.

"I want to be an important player at this great club and try to win La Liga, the Champions League and Copa del Rey, which is what I'm missing on my list."

The 28-year-old joined his new teammates for his first training session on Monday morning.

Antoine Griezmann was nutmegged by Ivan Rakitic

But how did it go? Not well, it seems.

Video footage has emerged of Griezmann being nutmegged twice while in the middle of a rondo.

The second of which caused him to playfully push Ivan Rakitic; the man who nutmegged him.

Watch it below:

An embarrassing start to life at Barca, but at least it looks like he's getting on well with his teammates.

Barcelona also posted footage on Monday morning of Griezmann, as well as fellow new signings Frenkie de Jong and Neto, getting a guard of honour from the Barca players.

Griezmann could have moved to Barca in 2018, but decided to stay at Atletico.

He admitted that he and his family were not ready to move last year but that the time was right this summer.

"I have a family to move," he said. "I saw my wife, my world, and I was not ready to take the step, and this year has been different.

Antoine Griezmann alongside countrymen, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele

"It's always difficult to leave a home where we felt comfortable with family and friends, it was difficult. I only have admiration and respect for Atletico.

"I wanted a new challenge, to try to improve myself, not be comfortable. I look for my place in a great club and try to win the three titles."

