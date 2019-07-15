For many people, the gym can be an intimidating place.

With a machine to work every last fibre in your body, protein shakes more readily available than water, and club remixes of once loved musical hits being blasted into your eardrums almost to the point of insanity, people seek refuge in the form of different classes.

In most gyms, the class is a safe haven, a place where you can go and learn the ropes with other newcomers so that you don’t make a fool of yourself in front of the people who scream their reps for the whole building to hear.

However, this certainly isn’t the case in one gym in London.

Sweat It gym has created the scariest sounding workout class in the history of humankind (not an exaggeration), and it's so tough, LadBible have labelled it as 'excruciating'.

The warm-up, usually the most relaxing part of the whole process, sounds like a workout in itself, despite it only being five minutes.

It begins with a 100m sprint, in which you are pushed to try and make it to between 14 and 18 kilometres per hour, before going straight into 10 squat thrusts.

A squat thrust consists of the person performing the squat position, but with their arms by their side, then dropping down into the plank position before jumping back to their feet into the original squat position.

To complete the warm-up you would then repeat the sprint, followed by the squats, for four more times in the remaining four minutes.

Sounds fun.

Now the warm-up is complete, the next part is the every minute on the minute, or EMOM, section.

As the name suggests, the idea is to begin a new set every minute. A set consists of performing one repetition of each of the three exercises, repeating that sequence eight times to complete the set. The expectation is eight sets in eight minutes.

So what are the actual exercises?

The first exercise is the floor closed grip bench push, which consists of lying on your back with your knees bent, then holding two dumbbells close to your chest. A rep is completed by stretching out your arms before returning them to the original position.

Next up are renegade rows. To perform this exercise, you take two dumbbells in your hands before assuming the press-up position. From this position, lift one dumbbell to waist height and then repeat with the other arm.

The final exercise for this section is the dumbbell burpee and this is the trickiest one. You begin the exercise with two dumbbells in your hands and with your feet slightly apart. Next, bend over and extend your feet backwards so that you are in the high plank position.

To complete the move, propel your feet back towards your hands to land on either side of them, allowing you to deadlift the dumbbell weight.

Now that the EMOM part has been completed, next comes the as many reps as possible section, or AMRAP.

If the acronym doesn’t scare you, the exercises will, with a number of brutal sets to be completed in eight to 12 minutes.

The first exercise is known as the human maker, although a more appropriate name might be the human breaker.

As a precursor to the human maker, the workout demands that you complete a 400m sprint, aiming to hit a speed of between 12-16kph.

The actual human maker consists of a press-up with dumbbells in your hands, before, upon completion of the press-up, pulling your arm back in a rowing motion. Alternate between arms.

You’re not done there, though. To complete the move you need to pull up your feet to push yourself into the squat position, while holding the dumbbells above your shoulders. Push your legs and arms up to finish the rep.

Finally, you have the sixman AMRAP.

Similarly to the previous exercise, this begins with a sprint, thankfully just the 200m this time, although you are expected to perform 10 press-ups and five squats at the end of it.

You then grab a pair of dumbbells, bend your legs and arms slightly with the palms facing each other and drive upwards, holding the weights in the air. This would then be repeated.

Now get into the squat position and drop into the deepest squat that you can manage, before pushing back into the standing position.

Oh, then do the 200m sprint again.

I’m tired just from writing it.