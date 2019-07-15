Eden Hazard is poised to make his Real Madrid debut against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup next week.

The Belgian winger, who joined Madrid from Chelsea last month for a fee that could eventually exceed £150 million, will be desperate to hit the ground running with his new employers.

Madrid fans are counting on Hazard to inspire the team after a dreadful 2018/19 campaign - and the former Premier League star certainly possesses the quality to make a significant impact at the Bernabeu this season.

Hazard is currently in Montreal with his Real Madrid teammates, preparing for their pre-season fixtures against Bayern, Arsenal, Atletico and Tottenham.

And if footage from the training ground is anything to go by, the 28-year-old looks more than ready to be unleashed

The 35-second video shows Hazard looking extremely sharp, breaking ankles while also scoring goals and setting them up.

He looks just like the Hazard we saw light up the Premier League with Chelsea, which is hugely encouraging for Madrid fans.

Hazard doesn’t seem remotely overawed training alongside Madrid’s galaxy of stars. He appears to be completely at home in his new surroundings.

The world-class winger is set to wear the No. 23 shirt for Madrid, with Luka Modric and Mariano Diaz unwilling to give up the No. 10 and No. 7 squad numbers, respectively.

But the Bernabeu faithful won’t care what number he’s wearing as long as he delivers the goods on the pitch.

After pre-season is over, Hazard should make his competitive debut against Celta Vigo on August 17.

Despite bringing in some serious talent this season - including Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and the exciting Takefusa Kubo - Madrid are still only second favourites to win La Liga this season behind, you guessed it, Barcelona.

The Catalan outfit have also made some huge purchases this summer, including Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

Speculation linking Neymar with a return to Camp Nou also refuses to go away.

Next season’s opening Clasico of the season, currently penciled in for October 26, promises to be tasty.