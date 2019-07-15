Daniel Bryan may be about to undergo an interesting character change in WWE if his post-Extreme Rules promo is anything to go by.

At Extreme Rules, Bryan and Rowan defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a triple threat match against The New Day and Heavy Machinery.

Instead, The Planet Champions lost the match to The New Day after Bryan went for a moonsault, only to be caught by Big E who then tagged in Xavier Woods who delivered Midnight Hour for the pinfall victory.

The former WWE Champion showed his shock in his post-match interview at Extreme Rules with an amazing promo.

He said: “I had this dream. I had this dream that I was going to elevate the tag team division, the entire tag team division. And look what happened! I failed!

"I followed the dream. I followed the dream and I tried to take all these jokers, all these people swiveling their hips, I tried to take them to the main event, I tried to take them to the main event of WrestleMania, and I failed!

”But you know what? I don’t... I don’t think that it was me that failed. I think in pursuing this excellence they brought me down to mediocrity.

"I was trying to elevate the tag team division but they are un-elevatable. Do you hear that? Un-elevatable! If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to aim higher. I have to aim higher.

"I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do.”

What could all this possibly mean? It's interesting to note that Rowan was nowhere to be seen while Bryan was delivering this promo.

Could this signify Bryan stepping away from Rowan and the tag team scene already and focusing back on one of the singles titles in the WWE?

Since he's been in the WWE Championship picture recently, could this mean we possibly see him get involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture instead?

It's too early to know for sure at the moment, but we could have a definite answer by the time SmackDown Live rolls around later this week.