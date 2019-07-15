The source of all information Wikipedia - as accessible as it may be to everyone and anyone to change - is always pretty accurate.

And it doesn’t get any more accurate than the slight tweak that was made to Ben Stokes’ Wiki page after England’s most dramatic ICC World Cup win.

England went into their innings at Lord’s chasing a score of 241 set by the New Zealand team earlier in the day and looked all but out of it after they dropped four wickets managing only 86 runs thanks to some excellent bowling and well-crafted New Zealand fielding.

Enter Stokes, though, who formed a partnership with Jos Buttler which was calmness personified to bring England back into the game entirely.

However, it was only until after Buttler’s dismissal – leaving England requiring 46 from 31 balls – when Stokes really began to capture the hearts and excitement of the nation.

After a solid run of scoring, he achieved absolute hero status in the last over.

In the final six balls, England required 15 runs. After hitting a four, Stokes then hit the most incredibly bizarre shot a Cricket World Cup has ever seen.

On diving to complete a second run, Stokes’ flying bat hit the ball destined for the stumps sending it to the boundary to make six runs in total, sending the delirious England supporters over the edge.

This was the turning point for the England team as they managed to equal the 241 set by New Zealand (all out) and go on to win the dramatic super over and ultimately lift the World Cup trophy for the first time ever.

This fortunate shot has prompted the most hilarious latest inclusion into Stokes’ Wiki page. In the midst of describing his early career and cricket qualities and styles, the page reads: “He scored an absolute sh*thouse of a six to keep England’s World Cup hopes alive at Lord’s.”

The tribute couldn’t be any more fitting of the way Stokes powered England from a difficult situation to the most dramatic game and win in the history of international cricket.

Stokes’ spirit must be carried into the 71st Ashes series which starts on the first day of August in a quick turnaround for Eoin Morgan’s side.