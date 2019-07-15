Football

10 years ago, £80m got you Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, £80m gets you Harry Maguire

Manchester United are poised to complete the signing of Harry Maguire for £80 million.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils have agreed a fee with Leicester City which will see them pay £60m upright and £20m in add-odds.

The fee will see Maguire become the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing the £75m fee that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Spending in football has reached uncontrollable levels, with Antoine Griezmann becoming the latest player to command a fee of more than £100m.

Increased broadcasting and sponsorship deals have brought about the rising fees and at the moment there seems to be no way of getting the situation under control.

Eighty-million pounds for Harry Maguire is ridiculous.

The England international is a very good player but for him to become the most expensive defender in history in the same summer that Borussia Dortmund paid £34m for World Cup winner Mats Hummels is crazy.

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

£80m got you Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009

And it’s interesting to look back at how inflation has affected transfer fees in football.

Ten years ago, Real Madrid paid £80m - a world-record fee at the time - to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Now, £80m gets you Maguire.

Real Madrid Presents Cristiano Ronaldo As New Player

English players have commanded higher transfer fees over the years. Liverpool paying a club record fee of £35m for Andy Carroll in 2011 springs to mind, as does the £47.5m that Manchester City paid for John Stones three years ago.

Now, Maguire seems set to become the latest to attract a huge fee as a result of his nationality.

His impending arrival continues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attempted rebuild at Old Trafford.

Man United have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Maguire’s capture will further help to improve a defence that has been allowed to stagnate.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Ashley Young are the three longest-serving players at Man United. For a club of United’s standing, it’s incredible that that has been allowed to happen.

At least they are showing ambition by splashing the cash on Maguire.

