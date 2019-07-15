A’ja Wilson and Elena Delle Donne Named WNBA All-Star Captains

The Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne and the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson lead the list of 10 players – four guards and six frontcourt players from across the WNBA – who were selected by fans, current WNBA players and media to start in AT&T WNBA All-Star 2019.

WNBA All-Star 2019, featuring Team Delle Donne vs. Team Wilson, will be played on Saturday, July 27 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, home of the Aces. The 16th WNBA All-Star Game.

As the two All-Star starters who finished with the most fan votes during WNBA All-Star Voting 2019, Delle Donne and Wilson will serve as team captains and draft the All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

Joining Delle Donne and Wilson as All-Star Game starters in the frontcourt are Las Vegas’ Liz Cambage, the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, the Seattle Storm’s Natasha Howard and the Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are the Los Angeles Sparks’ Chelsea Gray, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas’ Kayla McBride and the New York Liberty’s Kia Nurse.

Delle Donne and Griner have been named All-Stars for the sixth time each. Cambage, McBride and Gray have made it for the third time. Jones, Loyd and Wilson are now two-time All-Star selections. Howard and Nurse are each making their All-Star debut.

The 12 reserves for WNBA All-Star 2019, as selected by the league’s head coaches, will be announced on Monday, July 15. Coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players.

The head coaches for the WNBA ALL-STAR were also named - Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer and Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault have earned spots as the head coaches.

Laimbeer and Thibault will be joined on the bench by their respective coaching staffs at the 16th WNBA All-Star Game.

With Las Vegas (10-5, .667) having clinched the best record in the WNBA through July 12, Laimbeer will coach the All-Star team captained by Washington’s Elena Delle Donne. Washington (9-5, .643) is guaranteed to have the second-best record through July 12. As a result, Thibault will guide the All-Star team captained by Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson, the All-Star starter with the second-most votes among fans.

Laimbeer, a two-time WNBA Coach of the Year (2003, 2015), has earned All-Star head coaching honours for the third time. As coach of the Detroit Shock, he led the Eastern Conference past the Western Conference 103-99 in the 2007 All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. As coach of the New York Liberty, his East team lost to the West 130-121 in the 2017 All-Star Game in Seattle.

Thibault, a three-time WNBA Coach of the Year (2006, 2008, 2013), also will serve as an All-Star Game head coach for the third time. As coach of the Connecticut Sun, Thibault’s East team lost to the West 122-99 in the 2005 All-Star Game in Connecticut. One year later, he led the East to a 98-82 win over the West in the 2006 All-Star Game in New York.

Delle Donne and Wilson will select their respective rosters in the WNBA All-Star Draft by first choosing from the remaining pool of eight starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. Additional details about the All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned into the GiveMeSport Women's social channels.