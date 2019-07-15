WWE

Hailed as "greatest dad in the world" - Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's son Luke has been training at the WWE Performance Centre

Brock Lesnar's son has been recently training at the WWE Performance Centre, indicating that the 6'4" teenager could be set to follow in his father's footsteps.

Set up as a training venue for all the young hopefuls keen to impress WWE officials, Luke Lesnar appears to be part of it following a new Instagram update.

Taking to his social media account to wish his father a happy birthday, Luke showed off his rather muscular physique.

The topless photo was accompanied by an old photo of Luke posing with the new Universal Champion.

With an interesting caption, Luke Lesnar made clear his beliefs that it was his own efforts that got him to the Performance Centre, not because of his successful dad.

"The only thing I did to end up here was put the work in, and did it with a purpose."

At just age 17, the teenager could have a promising career in WWE following in the footsteps of his very successful father. Not wanting to appear as if his father's status in the company was his key in the door, Luke spoke about the "work" he had put in, backed up with the impressive photo.

Other posts from Luke have hinted at an attempt in professional wrestling such as his birthday message to his father last week.

"Life's about to change pops, I promise you. All because you had faith in me. Thank you for allowing me to follow in your footsteps and make you proud. Happy birthday to my biggest inspiration, role model, and greatest dad in the world!"

Appearing in the WWE's official training centre and wanting to "follow in the footsteps" of his father are both big indicators of the young man's intentions going forward.

It is yet to be seen if there is any interest in getting inside the cage over in UFC.

At 6ft 4in, 17 years of age and 202Ibs, professional wrestling looks to be a good fit as the career of choice in making Lesnar a second generation star. 

WWE

