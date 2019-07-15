Picture the scene: Ernst Stavro Blofeld is sat villainously in his headquarters, Persian cat in tow, waiting to complete his plan of world domination.

Then, at the last very minute, none other than Chris Eubank Snr struts through the base and calls upon his knowledge of the 'Warrior's Code' to foil the plan.

Believe it or not, we haven't completely lost the plot and hundreds of sports fans can actually be thanked for implanting the idea of Eubank becoming the next James Bond.

It's now been over 20 years since Eubank hung up his gloves and the former WBO middleweight champion has become fully engrained in the British pop-culture zeitgeist.

Even if you're not into boxing, you might have seen him on Celebrity Big Brother or most recently alongside his son on the hit TV series Gogglebox.

Eubank's amusing personality

Eubank always had something of an eccentric personality and drove around in a humongous truck during his sporting days, but his random behaviour has only accelerated recently.

You never quite know what you're going to get when Eubank appears for an interview, but you know that entertainment and bizarre moments are guaranteed.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that people have pushed the amusing idea of Eubank replacing Daniel Craig as the most famous character in British cinema.

The next James bond?

Craig will hang up the tuxedo after Bond 25 next year and while Lashana Lynch may inherit the codename '007', they're expected to look for another Bond very soon.

Over 200 people have currently backed the petition on Change.org and they should surpass their original target of 500 signatures in the coming days.

The caption reads: "Chris Eubank is not only a national treasure but also one who has seen action for most of his life, and his larger-than-life personality would be perfect as the next James Bond."

One comment explained: "Chris is not only a legend in the entertainment world, but also a fighting hero, making him a great candidate to be the next bond."

Meanwhile, another signatory penned: "I believe in Eubank, Chris Eubank. Eubank your money on him and he’ll secure Oscar gold."

Funnily enough, we're not sure that EON will replace Craig with a former boxer with no acting credits, but you can't fault the 200 fans for trying their best.

Eubank has gone viral on numerous occasions in recent years for his antics, with his Wimbledon interview proclaiming the breeze as 'stupendous' taking the top spot.

The 52-year-old is also technically a police marshal in the state of Louisiana and TV audiences were once again laughing about his recent comments about 'stupendous Smarties.'