Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of highly-rated Gremio winger Everton Soares.

According to Fox Sports Brasil, the Gunners will fly a medical team out to Brazil to conduct tests on the 23-year-old ahead of a move.

The potential fee for the Brazilian is not yet known, but it is likely to be between £30-35m.

Arsenal recently appointed Edu as their new technical director and his links with the player have been a key factor in negotiations progressing.

Edu's previous job before returning to the Gunners was as general manager of the Brazilian national side.

Everton was a rather unknown entity prior to this summer's Copa America, but his reputation across Europe has certainly grown in the last month.

He was brought into Tite's starting XI to replace the injured Neymar and ended up finishing the tournament as the top goalscorer.

Everton scored three times - including one in the final against Peru - and recorded one assist.

On paper, he looks like the perfect signing for Arsenal, with Unai Emery's side not possessing many quick, unpredictable wingers.

The likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are more suited to more central roles, whereas Everton truly excels out wide.

Direct with his running, great with the ball at his feet and a dependable finisher, the Brazilian could prove to be one of the signings of the summer.

It's taken them a while, but Arsenal's transfer window could look a whole lot more positive in the next week or so.

Everton's arrival could be signed and sealed, while negotiations with Celtic and Kieran Tierney are expected to continue and progress.