Football

Arsenal are close to signing Everton Soares.

Arsenal closing in on signing of Copa America star Everton Soares from Gremio

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of highly-rated Gremio winger Everton Soares.

According to Fox Sports Brasil, the Gunners will fly a medical team out to Brazil to conduct tests on the 23-year-old ahead of a move.

The potential fee for the Brazilian is not yet known, but it is likely to be between £30-35m.

Arsenal recently appointed Edu as their new technical director and his links with the player have been a key factor in negotiations progressing.

Edu's previous job before returning to the Gunners was as general manager of the Brazilian national side.

Everton was a rather unknown entity prior to this summer's Copa America, but his reputation across Europe has certainly grown in the last month.

He was brought into Tite's starting XI to replace the injured Neymar and ended up finishing the tournament as the top goalscorer.

Everton scored three times - including one in the final against Peru - and recorded one assist.

On paper, he looks like the perfect signing for Arsenal, with Unai Emery's side not possessing many quick, unpredictable wingers.

Everton was brilliant at the Copa America

The likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are more suited to more central roles, whereas Everton truly excels out wide.

Direct with his running, great with the ball at his feet and a dependable finisher, the Brazilian could prove to be one of the signings of the summer.

It's taken them a while, but Arsenal's transfer window could look a whole lot more positive in the next week or so.

Everton's arrival could be signed and sealed, while negotiations with Celtic and Kieran Tierney are expected to continue and progress.

Topics:
Football
Tite
Peru Football
Unai Emery
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Alex Iwobi
Brazil Football
Neymar
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again