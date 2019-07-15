Arsenal and Hakim Ziyech look a match made in heaven on paper.

The Gunners have a tight budget this summer, but are in desperate need of world-class additions after a disappointing 2018/19.

Ziyech certainly fits the profile in terms of quality, can play across the forward line and is available for around £30m - an absolute bargain in this day and age.

But for some reason, the Gunners simply aren't interested and we reported HERE about Arsenal rejecting the chance to sign the 26-year-old.

It's a situation that baffled most and it's even confused Ajax's director Marc Overmars.

A former Arsenal player, the Dutchman is adamant that the north London outfit should ditch Mesut Ozil and replace him with Ziyech for a fraction of the price.

Overmars told Voetbal International: “I am a bit surprised that it is still so quiet around Hakim.

“I think he has played better every year and his statistics are exceptionally good.

“Many clubs are increasingly looking at that. They look more at the numbers than at what he shows and what is happening around him.

“I think Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Ozil. I would tell Arsenal: sell him and you will get Hakim for half the price. But they didn't listen to me. So it could just be that he stays with Ajax.”

He's made his feelings very clear.

Statistically, Ziyech's season in 2018/19 trumps Ozil's in every single sense.

The Moroccan scored 21 goals and chipped in with 24 assists across all competitions and turned in some top performances in the Champions League against the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

As for Ozil, he only managed six goals and two assists, while also going missing in a number of crucial games under Unai Emery - including the Europa League final against Chelsea.

He's also four years older than Ziyech. Swap deal, Ajax?