Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's contrasting international fortunes couldn't be any clearer this summer.

For Ronaldo, he needed just two games to secure a second piece of silverware for Portugal, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland on his way to collecting the UEFA Nations League crown.

However, Messi had the opportunity to hit back in a big way during the Copa America, which could mark his first trophy for Argentina and a far more coveted accolade than Ronaldo's.

His poor luck with Argentina continued, though, with Messi's side suffering heartbreak at the hands of Brazil in the semi-finals and in controversial circumstances at that.

But even when you take away the role of VAR, or lack of it, the result underlined an ongoing theme with Messi's international career.

Messi's international bad luck

The Barcelona super star has suffered defeated in the 2007, 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals as well as being named a World Cup runner-up during the 2014 tournament.

In other words, everything seems to be aligned against Messi winning that first international trophy and ticking the final empty box in an ever-controversial GOAT debate.

Besides, Ronaldo doesn't just have the Nations League to his name, but also inspired Portugal to the unlikeliest of victories at the 2016 European Championships.

Ronaldo 2/2 and Messi 0/17

That means that Ronaldo has played a part in the only two trophies that Portugal have won, despite prior eras including the likes of Eusebio and Luis Figo in his prime.

However, the same can't be said for Messi, who has actually been part of the biggest trophy drought of any World Cup winning team aside from England.

Despite Argentina having won a whopping 17 major trophies in their history, Messi hasn't played a part in one of them and that's in spite of making 136 appearances for his country.

Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 respectively, collected the Confederations Cup in 1992 and have procured no less than 14 Copa America trophies since 1921.

We'll let you decide whether that's simply bad luck or Messi himself, but the fact of the matter is that his international career has coincided with a unprecedented dry spell for Argentina.

What we can all agree on, though, is the fact it would be incredibly cruel if the 32-year-old never experienced the success he deserves with the country he gives so much for.

The cards have been stacked against him so far, but keep your fingers crossed that the 2022 World Cup or 2023 Copa America will enhance his legacy forever.

