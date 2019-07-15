Football

Arsenal fans are protesting against Stan Kroenke.

Thousands of Arsenal fans sign '#WeCareDoYou' petition in protest of Stan Kroenke

It's not exactly fun being an Arsenal fan at this moment in time.

At points in 2018/19, it appeared as if the club were moving on from the Arsene Wenger era and making some kind of progress under new manager Unai Emery.

But by the end of the season, the club had bottled several chances to qualify for the Champions League, including a humiliating loss to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

And to make matters worse, owner Stan Kroenke is still refusing to back Emery in the transfer market to give him any chance of overcoming the club's ills.

Reports state that the Gunners have just £45m to spend this summer, a number which pales in comparison to their top six rivals - and pretty much every team in the Premier League.

In reality, that number on its own isn't really enough to buy an elite level centre-back, something which they desperately need.

Many Arsenal fans refuse to put much blame on Emery and instead they focus more on the negligent leadership of Kroenke.

And now, they're making their voices heard by signing a petition entitled 'We Care Do You', which you view and sign by clicking HERE.

The statement references Kroenke's many errors, with one damning paragraph reading: "It feels as though Arsenal is at a crossroads. Things need to change. What all of us as signatories to this statement want to see is meaningful action by Stan Kroenke to reinvigorate our football club."

Kroenke is not viewed in high regard by Arsenal fans

The poor atmosphere at the Emirates, a lack of funding and the need for employment of new directors that care about the club are all addressed in the well-worded but damning statement.

If Kroenke doesn't respond to this call to action from the fans, you really do fear for Arsenal going into the new season.

The Premier League is an unforgiving environment these days and those teams with little backing often slip into serious decline.

