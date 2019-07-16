David de Gea looks set to extend his stay at Manchester United this summer.

Ever since the Spaniard moved to Old Trafford in 2011, there have always been murmurings of an exit and he came just a few minutes away from signing for Real Madrid in 2015.

Those reports have slowly fizzled out in recent months, but the troublesome contract negotiations ensured there were always a few United fans chewing their fingernails.

The delays seemed to surround the fact that De Gea wanted a pay-rise similar to that of Alexis Sanchez, who is hoovering up £500,000-a-week despite his poor performances.

However, in spite of a bitterly disappointing 2018-19 on both a team and individual level, it seems as United and De Gea are on the brink of shaking hands over a new contract.

New contract for De Gea

The news emerged on Monday night that the Red Devils will make De Gea the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world and will offer him £375,000-a-week for his services.

De Gea currently pockets £200,000-a-week in the final year of his current deal and Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in procuring him on a free transfer last summer.

Nevertheless, various reports from the likes of the Telegraph and Daily Mail have all but confirmed that De Gea sees his future in the Premier League.

World's highest-paid goalkeeper

It's believed that confirmation of the new deal will arrive when United return from their pre-season tour in Australia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men kicked off their summer preparations with a win over Perth Glory and will lock horns with Leeds United and Inter Milan in their next two games.

De Gea is within the squad that has travelled to the southern hemisphere and will be maintain the number one jersey ahead of Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira.

News of De Gea committing to a new deal at Old Trafford comes along with a slew of contract extensions at the club.

Players such as Chris Smalling, Philes Jones, Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all boosted their wages and committed their long-term future to the club.

However, De Gea is arguably the biggest coup of them all considering he's scooped the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times in the last six seasons.

Forking out such a hefty set of wages certainly isn't ideal, but it's pretty hard to argue when your worst performing forward is pocketing half-a-million on a weekly basis.

Do you think De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world? have your say in the comments section below.