Cricket

Ben Stokes was the hero at Lords.

England's Ben Stokes to be knighted for his Cricket World Cup final heroics v New Zealand

On Sunday, Ben Stokes delivered one of the most memorable performances in the history of English sport.

His grit, determination and class dragged England from the brink of defeat in the Cricket World Cup final to the promised land of lifting the coveted trophy for the first time.

Stokes produced an unbeaten 84 during England's 50 overs, with his partnership alongside Jos Buttler the key to the revival.

And when the game dramatically went to an unprecedented Super Over, Stokes stepped up once again.

He and Buttler hit 15 off of Trent Boult's six balls, with New Zealand only able to level the score and handing England their maiden World Cup win due to scoring less boundaries.

For Stokes, it was the final chapter in a story of redemption after his infamous final over in the T20 World Cup final in 2016 against the West Indies.

That day, Carlos Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes off Stokes to win the game, but the Englishman is now forever etched in the folklore of cricket for all the right reasons.

And just to make things even better for Stokes, he is set to receive one of the greatest honours an English sportsperson can receive; a knighthood.

As reported by The Sun, Tory leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt both confirmed that they would be happy to hand the honour to England's newest sporting legend.

Stokes signing autographs

During a leadership debate, Johnson relished the idea, stating he'd even be prepared to go as high as a "Dukedom".

Hunt then responded to the question of knighting Stokes by simply saying: "Of course".

But will Stokes be the only one to receive the honour? What about Buttler, Eoin Morgan or Jofra Archer?

Who knows, but all we know is that no sportsperson in England is more deserving of a knighthood than Stokes.

