Arsenal kicked off their US tour with a comfortable 3-0 win against Colorado Rapids.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, James Olayinka and Gabriel Martinelli secured the win for Unai Emery’s side at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park.

Emery selected a young team to start the match and he was pleased with the performance.

“It’s our first match, we are working very well here in Los Angeles and the first match was good to use different young players, to give them chances to show their quality, commitment to work and to be with the idea to help the team,” the Spaniard said at full-time, per football.london.

“It was the best for us today. Some moments were for the young players, this was one of those moments.

“The atmosphere here was perfect, a lot of Arsenal supporters and we had a good day here.”

Olayinka scored the pick of the goals but all eyes were on Martinelli, making his debut following his £6 million arrival from Brazilian side Ituano.

Martinelli scores on his debut

And the 18-year-old made an immediate impact, scoring with an improvised finish in the 61st minute to make it 3-0.

It may have went in off his shoulder, but they all count.

“Martinelli deserved his goal - he was probably our standout performer,” Arsenal’s match report read.

Emery wasn’t ready to say for certain whether the young forward, who models his game on Cristiano Ronaldo, will be a part of his first-team plans this season.

“Our idea is to give every young player chances to be with us, first in the training ground and after playing matches like today,” he added.

“The idea is to give them more chances in other matches. They will win the possibility to be with us with their performances.”