English cricket experienced its finest hour on Sunday evening at Lords.

Not since the famous 2005 Ashes series has the entire nation been glued to their television screens cheering on the national side.

But this time around it wasn't just about beating Australia, it was about claiming the sport's biggest prize for the first time ever.

Eoin Morgan's side had thrashed the Aussies in the World Cup semi-final to setup the finale against New Zealand, which will be remembered as the sport's greatest ever game.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler had to save England from the brink of defeat, while Trent Boult's final over was sporting drama at its very finest.

Two dot balls, a huge six from Stokes and then the most bizarre of overthrows had jaws dropped across the globe.

After Stokes had tied the scores at 241 apiece, he then had to bat in the Super Over alongside Buttler, which the two teams also tied with 15 runs each, but England prevailed due to more boundaries scored.

Enough drama for you? Well, you can now relive all of it in one of the best three-minute videos we've seen in some time.

A very big thank you is owed to the ICC for this absolute masterpiece!

VIDEO

The editing is perfect and if you don't get goosebumps from watching the footage, maybe sport just isn't for you.

Even Stokes himself had to comment on the video, tweeting: "F*****G haway the lads!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @ECB_cricket best day of my sporting life 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

The flashback footage at the end of Stokes distraught after costing England the T20 World Cup final in 2016 is enough to get the tears flowing.

But seconds later, the glorious image of Buttler running out Martin Guptill shines through.

The iconic commentary, the tension in the crowd, the ecstasy at every boundary and the soundtrack are all the definition of visual and audio perfection.

Sport, don't you just bloody love it?