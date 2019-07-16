After a year of being absent from WWE television, the July 15, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw FINALLY saw the return of Bray Wyatt.

Aside from a dark match appearance at the Starrcade live event in November 2018, it's been a long wait for Wyatt to finally make his comeback.

But his vignettes that were premiered shortly after WrestleMania 35 were anything but the normal Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds had seemingly turned into a sadistic child entertainer, with a split personality to boot.

So many fans were intrigued by the Firefly Funhouse and the complete change in character that Wyatt had, in which he created the 'Muscle Man Dance' amongst other wacky things.

But it is also the place where we got to see his new alter-ego for the first time - The Fiend.

All the signs pointed towards a return over a month ago, but all we've seen are hints of his impending appearance, with his Funhouse characters appearing in the background of segments backstage.

In the Raw after Extreme Rules though, we finally got to see Wyatt in a WWE ring for the first time since last August.

After Finn Balor was defeated by Samoa Joe yet got the upper hand over him by clearing him from the ring, his music and posing turned to darkness and creepy music.

Moments later, flashing lights that resembled something from a horror movie depicted The Fiend in the ring with a motionless Balor, who was then hit with a Sister Abigail.

We got some extreme close-ups of the new Wyatt before the segment ended, and it looks like we are about to get another Wyatt - Balor match at SummerSlam, just like two years ago.

But whilst The Demon will once again probably be brought out for this one, and it might very well taste defeat for the first time on the main roster, The Fiend brings a completely different - and very dangerous - Bray Wyatt.