Football

Barca return? .

Neymar tells PSG that he wants to leave the club this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s a sweet but sour tale for Neymar at PSG.

He arrived in the French capital for a world record fee of £200 million after an impressive stint at Barcelona.

The Brazilian has scored 34 goals in 36 games for the Ligue 1 side since his arrival – a success by any means you would assume.

However, it’s been a season of mixed triumph.

The Paris club secured domestic success yes – however Champions League Glory was foiled with a round of 16 defeat to Manchester United.

Now, the sight of European glory could edge further away as their 27-year-old talisman urges that he wants to exit the club this summer transfer window.

Sky Sports understands that Neymar flew into Paris on Monday to meet with sporting director, Leonardo to discuss his departure from the Ligue 1 outfit.

It’s reported that Leonardo urged the winger to stay, however the vision of the Brazilian was made clear.

With the forward willing to leave - who will sign him?

Barcelona have been recent favourites to resign their former man, however with the Catalan club recently entering £1 billion in debt after the signing of Antoine Greizeman, it goes to argue if the club can even afford his services.

Mind you with that being said, it’s predicted that the La Liga giants will look to trade names off the roster for the transfer to go through.

Names such as Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and fellow international Philipe Coutinho could be used as a bargaining chip for their former star.

Neymar scored 105 goals in 186 appearances at Barcelona and has been remembered for his heroics versus current side PSG in the Champions League in 2017.

p1dfsqkeva1ome175q1ah61mm3113jd.jpg

The Catalan side fought back after a first leg defeat to win 6-1 in the return fixture at the Nou Camp.

With Barcelona struggling for European success aswell last season, with a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the semi final – Neymar could be what the club needs to spur on Champions league glory.

Mind you, do the fans want the Brazilian back after his betrayal and forced move to PSG?

We will see.

Topics:
Football
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga
Neymar
Barcelona

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again