Monday Night Raw has a new world champion coming out of Extreme Rules, but there is nothing really new about the situation at all.

Brock Lesnar once again holds the Universal Championship, cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins to become a three-time champ.

You get the strong sense of déjà vu as it feels like we've been in this position before - and considering Lesnar's already had reigns spanning 16 months and five months, you'd be right in thinking it's a case of the same old story.

But maybe in Vince McMahon's point of view, Seth Rollins wasn't pulling up any trees for the ratings, but this isn't a confirmed reason for him losing the title by any stretch of the imagination.

Some fans had theorised that Lesnar would be the WWE Champion on SmackDown by the time that FOX had got their hands on the show in October, but he remains on Raw where he has done since his 2012 return.

The next thing to decide after Lesnar's new coronation was a number-one contender for his belt at 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' - SummerSlam.

A 'Cross-Branded All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal' was made for the Raw main event - and the likes of Randy Orton and Big E were invited from SmackDown to fill out the places.

The likes of Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns also featured but the last two men were Orton and Rollins - and the latter prevailed to earn an immediate rematch against Lesnar.

Not every WWE fan is going to be happy with the decision - we literally saw the match three months ago with the exact same scenario with Lesnar as champion at WrestleMania.

But most of the options from the Battle Royal would've been recent rematches for Lesnar, and WWE clearly don't see main event status right now for the likes of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and others.

The WrestleMania match ended with Rollins getting dirty by lowblowing Lesnar and Stomping him into oblivion to capture the title.

The story could be advanced even further this time if Becky Lynch gets involved, and we saw at Extreme Rules that she's not afraid to take a big move from a male superstar - just imagine the reaction it would get if she received an F5!