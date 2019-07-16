It’s been a stint of mixed emotion for Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona.

The Brazilian signed for the Catalan giants in 2018 for a fee of £142 million, however he has failed to cement his first team place under Ernesto Valverde.

With Barcelona opting for an alternate attack option in Antoine Griezmann – what does this mean for the former Merseyside playmaker?

Well, the 27-year-old reportedly wants a return to Liverpool this summer after leaving Klopp’s side in controversial fashion.

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian has revealed that a move to Liverpool would be the only option for the former talisman if he was to return to the Premier League.

"It would be very difficult for Philippe to play for any of Liverpool’s rivals, because he has such a great affinity towards Liverpool. His time there was fantastic.

"Yes, but like all big players at some point, you want to experience a different thing in your career because your career is very short, but it [his Anfield exit] has no reflection on the fact his heart and affinity is very much with Liverpool."

The attacking midfielder scored 54 goals, and gained 45 assists in 201 games for the Reds.

Joorabchian continued: "Every time we’ve spoken about it we’ve had that same conversation, he would find it hard to play for another club in the Premier League.

"I know he was cheering every time they had the chance. Lucas Leiva is the same way. A lot of these guys who leave Liverpool remain Liverpool fans.

"Obviously if he were to move back [to the Premier League], it would have to be Liverpool, but at the moment I think it would be difficult and it would be up to them."

The ball appears to be in Klopp’s court if a transfer is to be made for the former fan favourite.

With that being said, where would the nippy midfielder fit in at Anfield?

Liverpool have become a force to be reckoned with since his departure, seeing two Champions League finals since the Brazilian’s exit and lifting the trophy against Tottenham, last season.

He was a hero turned villain in the eyes of many Liverpool fans, but who can really blame him for wanting a move?

It’s not every day that Barcelona come calling, and when they do – you have to be ready. It was his dream, and it’s hard to fault that.

Mind you, I know many won’t share this view.

Will a transfer happen or will be Coutinho be used a bargaining chip for fellow international, Neymar?

An interesting few weeks ahead.