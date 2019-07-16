Sebastian Vettel has been under fire yet again from the Italian press after being outshone by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in his last two races.

Leclerc finished ahead of the German driver at both the Austrian and British Grands Prix. The impressive performances of Leclerc has led to increased pressure on Vettel and caused the Italian media to lash out at the 32-year-old for his poor form.

La Gazetto dello Sport stated, as per Sports Mole: "Ferrari has a new leader. Leclerc is combative and energetic and has finally captured the heart of the Ferrari fans.

"Vettel has shown that he is not the driver that Ferrari wants. It is now clear that something is no longer working."

The publication went on to describe Vettel's performance on Sunday as "again disastrous."

Another Italian sports outlet, La Repubblica, condemned the former Red Bull driver, writing: "For a long time, Vettel has no longer looked like a four time world champion, while the little prince Leclerc was driver of the day."

Corriere della Sera was also full of praise for the Monacan racer, decreeing: "Vettel loses his head once again, while the youngster Leclerc is gaining all the time in prestige."

Vettel's recent performances have been a cause for concern amongst Ferrari fans, with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard saying that the German's issues were reminiscent of the end of Michael Schumacher's career.

Coulthard was quoted by German media as saying: "At the end of his career, Michael Schumacher also started hitting other cars and eventually he realised that he was the common denominator."

The Brit's comments come after the former World Champion crashed into Max Verstappen at Silverstone last Sunday.

Vettel's only win in his native Germany came in 2013, but he will be hoping that racing in his own country could help him to discover some much needed form.