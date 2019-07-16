Barcelona offer PSG €40m plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele for Neymar

It’s no secret that Neymar is desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazilian forward wants to return to Barcelona and confirmed his decision to PSG during a meeting with the club’s sporting director Leonardo on Monday.

PSG won’t stand in Neymar’s way, according to reports, but only if they receive a satisfactory offer.

The French champions want more than the €200 million fee they paid Barça two years ago, but the Catalan giants do not have the funds available to finance such a deal.

Having already spent big money this summer on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, Barça’s transfer kitty is virtually empty.

The only way they can finance a deal for Neymar is if they offer players in exchange - and this, according to Spanish newspaper AS, is precisely what’s now happened.

The report claims that intermediaries representing both clubs are attempted to resolve the Neymar issue and an offer has made it’s way to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi where the La Liga outfit would pay €40 million plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Needless to say, this is a huge offer.

Barcelona signed Coutinho and Dembele for a combined £277 million within the past 24 months.

Transfermarkt now value Dembele to be worth £90 million following a topsy-turvy first two seasons at Camp Nou, while Coutinho’s value has plummeted from £142 million to £81 million after failing to convince at Barça.

Despite the huge overall value of the offer, AS understand that Barça’s offer has been immediately dismissed by the Ligue 1 side, who regard it as ‘ridiculous’.

Al-Khelaifi has reportedly told his intermediaries that they won’t entertain offers of less than €300 million for the Brazilian’s signature.

Neymar’s close circle are now understood to be apprehensive about how the situation will play out.

They fear that Neymar’s return to Camp Nou might be a bridge too fear and are concerned that Barça have little genuine interest in bringing the South American superstar back.

This opening offer from Barça, though, would suggest otherwise.

If they weren’t serious about re-signing Neymar, would they offer two of their most valuable players plus an additional €40 million.