Juventus have signed an exclusive deal with Konami and eFootball PES 2020.

The partnership means that Pro Evolution Soccer will be the only football game that includes the Serie A champions.

Yes. Juventus won’t be officially licensed to appear in FIFA 20.

That means EA Sports won’t be able to include Juventus’ official kits, team name or stadium in their game, released later on this year.

“The new and exciting partnership with Konami will see the eFootball PES series have exclusive use of Juventus intellectual property within console football video games, including the team name, the crest, and official kits,” a statement on Juventus’ website read.

“In addition, the development team has been granted in-depth access to the players themselves, via full-body 3D scan, in order to recreate their likeliness in the game as accurately as possible.”

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand and Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment, said: “Our comprehensive partnership with Juventus FC, one of the greatest teams in the world, is a clear statement of intent for eFootball PES 2020 – the only console game where you can play as the Italian giants.

FIFA 20 won't have official Juventus kit

“With eFootball PES, playing is believing and we’re proud to have Juventus FC believe in us and our exciting future together.”

PES has full and exclusive access to deliver the most realistic Allianz Stadium possible.

Juventus’ Chief Financial Officer Giorgio Ricci said: “We are particularly proud of the partnership signed with Konami.

“This agreement sees two global football and entertainment icons, PES and Juventus partnering together for the next three years, and it will allow us to easier identify with our younger fans, as well as increase our appeal to both sports fans and those of e-sports.”