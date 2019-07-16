With Becky Lynch coming out of Extreme Rules with her Raw Women's Championship firmly intact, a new challenger was needed for her crown.

Unlike SmackDown where there seems to be a dearth of talent in the female ranks, Raw is a little less stacked, and needed Carmella to come over and help fill out a Fatal Four-Way.

It was a match that would determine Lynch's SummerSlam opponent, and it would eventually be won by Natalya.

But with the match going 24 minutes long, the reaction wasn't quite positive all the way through.

The argument was that a bout of this kind didn't need the over-extended run-time, especially when Finn Balor v Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre's defeat to Cedric Alexander got little time at all.

And the lack of exciting action in the match led to 'this is awful' chants, and 'we want Sasha' directed at the AWOL Sasha Banks, who many think might return this month.

It all led to a fiery reaction from Bliss on social media following the match, who for a large part of the match didn't do a lot and hid outside the ring, where she blasted fans for their negativity.

In her initial tweet, Bliss stated that the actions of the fans were 'just disrespectful', before retweeting a comment that it was a disappointing reaction considering fans asked for the female wrestlers to be taken seriously.

Bliss added to her initial tweet by stating that superstars encourage reactions, cheering and booing, but they draw the line at people being 'rude'.

Despite standing her ground in-front of the nay-sayers, Bliss still got some negative reactions on Twitter, criticising her wrestling abilities in the process.

Criticism will be nothing new to her but with a packed-out arena chanting negative things not relating to character work, it can be a bit upsetting for some.

But Bliss will need to prove herself in the ring at some point soon - that is if WWE aren't holding her work back due to her concussion history.