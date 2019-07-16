Liverpool may not have finished top of the Premier League table last season, but their fans have just come top of a rather curious survey.

Free Super Tips have discovered that more than a quarter of fans (26 per cent) rate Reds supporters as the most attractive in the Premier League.

While at the opposite end of the table, only one per cent of those surveyed rate Southampton fans as the most attractive in England’s top division. Sorry, Saints fans.

The survey also reveals that 55 per cent of Premier League fans would, ahem, sleep with a supporter of a rival club.

“The survey shows an interesting attitude football fans have towards other clubs,” Jake Apperley, a spokesperson for Free Super Tips, is quoted as saying by Extra.ie.

“Fans tend to have a negative perception of the top six so it’s extraordinary to see that majority of supporters would want to bed one of their supporters.”

Chelsea fans (20 per cent) are second on the list, followed by Manchester United (18 per cent) and Arsenal (17 per cent).

Next on the list? Burnley, who take 10 per cent of the votes.

At the opposite end of the table, just above poor Southampton fans, we have Sheffield United and Watford, who both take two per cent of the votes.

Here’s the table in full:

1. Liverpool 26%

2. Chelsea 20%

3. Manchester United 18%

4. Arsenal 17%

5. Burnley 10%

6. Tottenham Hotspur 9%

7. Brighton Hove and Albion 8%

8. Manchester City 8%

9. Aston Villa 7%

10. Newcastle United 7%

11. Crystal Palace 6%

12. Everton 6%

13. Bournemouth 5%

14. Leicester City 4%

15. Norwich City 3%

16. West Ham United 3%

17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3%

18. Watford 2%

19. Sheffield United 2%

20. Southampton 1%

Take the survey results with a pinch of salt - it’s just a bit of fun at the end of the day - unless you support Liverpool, in which case you’ll probably walking around with an extra spring in your step for the rest of today.