Dillian Whyte faces Oscar Rivas this Saturday in a heavyweight boxing clash, but a decade ago he delivered a devastating knockout in his kickboxing fight against Will Riva.

Whilst many fans may have forgotten about Whyte's kickboxing roots, The Body Snatcher was UK number one in his weight category for five years.

During his career in kickboxing, Whyte also became two-time British heavyweight kickboxing champion and even secured a European title.

In the build-up to his hotly anticipated boxing fight with Rivas, footage has emerged online showing one of the 31-year-old's most impressive knockouts whilst in kickboxing.

The video shows Whyte dominating his opponent for the majority of the fight, knocking Riva down regularly with ease.

The Brit's reaction to the knockdown's demonstrated that he felt a class above his opponent who, to his credit, continued to fight despite the obvious gulf in quality.

During the fight, Whyte, somewhat unsurprisingly, landed a host of impressive punches, including a destructive hook which floored his opponent instantaneously.

Whyte continually looked to land a knee to the head throughout the fight and once it connected cleanly, it proved to be the telling blow and ended the fight in the third round.

The heavyweight knocked Riva down seven times before the fight was stopped and looked untroubled throughout.

Whyte eventually retired from kickboxing, with an impressive record of 20-1, and briefly ventured into MMA for one fight, which lasted a total of 12 seconds, in which he knocked out Mark Stroud with a powerful left hook.

The 6'4" boxer is now preparing for his 27th professional fight against Rivas and will hope to deliver another impressive knockout against the undefeated Colombian, who has only gone the distance in eight of his 26 professional fights.

Many boxing fans think that Whyte deserves a title shot in the near future, and inflicting Rivas' first defeat may prove to be the stepping stone that The Body Snatcher needs.