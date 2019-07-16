Unai Emery is stuck between a rock and a hard place with Arsenal this season.

The Spaniard failed to qualify for the upcoming Champions League, he has been left with an embarrassing transfer budget and has now seen his own captain abandon ship for pre-season tour.

The Gunners travelled to USA to begin their pre-season, however club captain Laurent Koscielny decided to avoid the journey.

The French centre-half takes home up to £90,000 per week, leads one of the England’s biggest teams and decides not to go.

Shocking.

It’s a time of turmoil for the London club but if you thought things couldn’t get any more comical for Arsenal, think again.

Due to the missing Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi stepped up to the mark to captain Emery’s men in to their first pre-season game against MLS side, Colorado Rapids.

However, things went horribly wrong when fans began to boo at the centre-half.

The fans were already frustrated at the fact the German was given the armband, but to everyone’s surprise – he couldn’t even wear it right.

It was upside down.

As you can imagine, the fans had a field day on Twitter.

With Arsenal facing a rocky road ahead, will Emery make significant signings under the £40 million budget?

Bids for Kieran Tierney have already been rejected, and fans demands the marquee signing of Wilfried Zaha.

With so little money in a competitive market - has Emery got a hope?