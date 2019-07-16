Amir Khan has claimed he has agreed a fight with Manny Pacquiao to take place later this year.

According to Mike Minay, a broadcaster for BBC RM Sport, Khan is announcing that a fight has been signed with the Filipino legend and is due to take place on November 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Further details have yet to be released, but it seems like Khan may finally have his dream fight after all.

It's been well documented throughout his career how much he's wanted to fight the likes of Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, and it now looks like he finally gets his chance.

The 32-year-old fought as recently as July 12, defeating Billy Dib in four rounds in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during an exhibition fight, where he is believed to have earned millions for the spectacle.

Following in the footsteps of Mayweather in doing an exhibition fight overseas, a lot of boxing fans have slammed Khan, just like they slammed 'Money' for taking on ridiculous fights just for easy paydays.

Unlike Mayweather's exhibition, though, Khan's fight with Dib actually counted towards his professional record, so he now sits on 34-5.

The Bolton born's defeats have come at the hands of Breidis Prescott, Lamont Peterson, Danny García, Canelo Álvarez and most recently Terence Crawford.

His fight with Crawford ended in controversial fashion when he took a seemingly low shot, ending the bout prematurely.

As for Pacquiao, his record stands at a phenomenal 61-7-2 after 70 fights.

He last stepped in the ring back in January of this year when he fought, and defeated, Adrien Broner, but he has tasted defeat as recently as 2017 when he controversially lost to Jeff Horn.

The 40-year-old's next fight won't be the one with Khan in November, however, as he has a date with Keith Thurman in July.