West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans for the 2019/20 season were thrown into disarray last month when Marko Arnautovic told the club he wanted to leave.

The Austrian forward was the Hammers’ top scorer last season and only signed a new contract extension in January.

However, West Ham were left with little choice but to sell the want-away striker to Shanghai SIPG for just £22.4 million earlier this month.

They were linked with a move for Salomon Rondon, the 29-year-old who scored 12 goals for Newcastle United last season.

However, the Venezuela international has reportedly agreed to reunite with Rafa Benitez at Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

With less than a month before the transfer window closes - and the 2019/20 Premier League season gets underway - West Ham are running out on time to bring in a top-quality striker.

But their search appears to be over, with BBC Sport claiming that a club-record £45 million fee has been agreed for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller.

The 25-year-old, who previously represented France at Under-21 level, scored 20 goals in 41 games for the German outfit last season.

Haller has netted 33 goals in 77 games in two years with his current employers after arriving from Dutch side Utrecht, where he scored 51 times in 98 matches.

But did you know that Haller is also the current strongest player on FIFA?

The striker was boosted to 98 strength on FIFA 19 after the winter upgrades, per Goal, which left him above Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa - nicknamed ‘The Beast’ - in the strength stakes.

Akinfenwa was the strongest player on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team with 97 strength, but he’s only in second place now after Haller’s 91 strength stat was increased to 98.

His overall rating was also boosted, from 78 to 81, while he also boasts 86 jumping, 82 heading, 80 ball control, 82 volleys, 80 finishing and 77 sprint speed.

In real life, Haller won more aerial duels (201) than any other player in the Bundesliga last season.

Premier League centre-backs beware: it seems West Ham have signed a battering-ram of a forward.

Here’s a short compilation video which shows what he’s all about…