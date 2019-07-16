Konami have pulled off a coup by securing the exclusive rights to Serie A giants Juventus in Pro Evolution Soccer.

The Japanese video game developer announced the deal on Tuesday. It means Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 will be the only football video game you can play as the fully licensed Juventus team.

And what does it mean for Juventus in FIFA 20? Well, a lot.

EA Sports have released a statement following the end of their partnership with Juventus.

It confirms the updated version of Juventus in FIFA 20 and future FIFA Mobile Seasons. They will be called ‘Piemonte Calcio’, instead.

Piemonte Calcio will have a custom badge and kit throughout Kick-Off, Career Mode and EA Sports VOLTA Football.

They will include real-world, authentic players - so Cristiano Ronaldo’s name won’t be changed, for example.

And Piemonte Calcio players’ Chemistry in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team is unaffected by the changes.

EA’s statement then includes a list of Frequently Asked Questions:

Q. Will Piemonte Calcio players have generic names and generic faces in FIFA 20?

A. No. Real-world players, including authentic names and faces, will be used in the Piemonte Calcio squad throughout FIFA 20 and FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Q. How will this affect my squad in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team?

A. Piemonte Calcio players will share chemistry links with players from the same Nation, League and Club.

Q. Will Piemonte Calcio players be eligible for Special Items in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team?

A. Yes, Piemonte Calcio players will be eligible for Special Items.

Q. Will Piemonte Calcio live player ratings in Kick-Off reflect their real-world performances?

A. Yes, the Piemonte Calcio squad’s player ratings will be updated based off of their real-world performances.

Q. How will this impact Career Mode in FIFA 20?

A. Piemonte Calcio will be a playable team within Career Mode in FIFA 20, featuring authentic players and up-to-date player ratings.

Q. Will Piemonte Calcio be a playable team in FIFA 19?

A. Previous EA SPORTS FIFA titles are unaffected by these changes.