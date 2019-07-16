There was final round drama when Tommy Broadbent was defeated this weekend after taunting his opponent for the entirety of the fight.

Florian Marku defeated Broadbent in their welterweight encounter on the undercard of Daniel Dubois vs Nathan Gorman.

Both fighters were looking to add to their fighting records, but it was the Albanian Marku who came out on top.

Victory for Marku keeps the Albanian boxer undefeated with the perfect professional record of four fights, four wins and four knockouts.

However, the 26-year-old wasn’t happy with his opponent’s lack of sportsmanship during the entirety of the encounter.

It seemed Broadbent’s strategy was to taunt his opponent with methods of showboating during the rounds.

The British boxer tried to put off Marku by putting both hands behind his back, asking his opponent to come onto him and be more aggressive.

Clearly he's been watching too much of Tyson Fury....

Broadbent continued to do the same motion as well as looking up to the stands after every missed punch his opponent threw, similar to what Billy Joe Saunders did in his previous fight.

Unfortunately for Broadbent, the Albanian was still focused on the fight and continued to box in a confident manner where a body shot ended the proceedings in the final round.

After experiencing the British boxer’s showboating for the duration of the fight, it was the Albanian who would return the favour as he celebrated his victory by dancing around the ring in front of Broadbent.

Broadbent’s defeat makes his fighting record stand at eight wins and six defeats, with no knockouts to his name, but he did show respect to his opponent at the end, as the pair hugged it out despite what had gone on throughout the fight.

This fight sends a good message to all professional boxers; if you're going to showboat, then you need to make sure you win.