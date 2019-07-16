Monday Night Raw saw a double dose of negative happenings for Finn Balor.

Firstly he faced his long-time nemesis Samoa Joe, whom he had a long feud with during their NXT days over the NXT Championship.

It was a surprisingly quick win for Joe though who utilised a crucifix pin to defeat the Irishman.

After a post-match tussle in which Balor ended up getting the better of, the lights went out in the Nassau Coliseum and he was jumped by the returning Bray Wyatt.

Wearing the disguise of his alter-ego The Fiend, Wyatt laid out Balor with the Sister Abigail before disappearing, sending a clear message to the WWE locker room.

It's been a pretty bad week for Balor overall, after losing not only to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, but lost to the King of Strong Style once again at Extreme Rules and with that went his Intercontinental Championship.

There were strong suggestions that he may join forces with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows due to the frustrations of his recent losses, but all signs point towards Demon v Fiend at SummerSlam.

And even after that there's no signs of a four-man Club, as it turns out Balor will not be around.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Balor has requested some time off away from the ring for a period of two months.

Balor apparently wants to recharge his batteries and WWE have granted his request, and his leave of absence will start some time in August.

You'd have to assume that he will get SummerSlam out of the way first, which is on August 11, and then his hiatus will commence.

With the unpredictability of Bray Wyatt's new guise, maybe The Demon will be defeated for the first time on the main roster and will be brutalised so badly that he will not be seen for months.

It would be a logical way to write him out and it would elevate Wyatt to be seen as a serious, serious beast.