Manchester City had the season to remember.

Pep Guardiola’s men completed the domestic treble for the first time in history.

If we count the Community Shield, that’s four in the trophy cabinet.

Although the Cityzens saw success, it wasn’t an easy feat as Liverpool came within one point of the Premier League title, on 97 points.

Many would agree that the final weeks of the league last season were some of the most dramatic and intense in the history of the modern game.

Well, Man City are about to bring it all back to life.

The Manchester club have produced a new four-part documentary showcasing the title race run in with Jurgen Klopp’s, Liverpool – with inside access to training, dressing room antics and half time team talks.

‘Fight Till The End – The Final 30 Days’ is available to download now on the club’s new streaming service ‘Man City for TV’.

The documentary follows the ‘All or Nothing – Manchester City’ Amazon Prime series, made up eight episodes showing the triumphant 2018 Premier League season, of which Manchester City won by 19 points.

If you are yet to see this, it’s definitely worth the watch.

With City seeing success in the FA Cup, League Cup, Premier League and the Community Shield last season – Pep will have to make sure the team is in order to retain these trophies.

The one thing missing from the cabinet is the Champions League and with Pep’s track record and solid first eleven side – could this be their year?

Something tells me it could be.