Kieran Trippier is set to join Atletico Madrid after Tottenham agreed a fee with the Spanish club on Tuesday.

Per the Evening Standard, the English full-back is likely to move for around £25 million.

Spurs have given him permission to hold talks with the La Liga club and have also excused him from their pre-season tour of Asia.

It's believed that the deal will see Trippier significantly increase his current £50,000-per-week wages with Atleti.

Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to offload the 28-year-old as part of a summer overhaul, so this deal certainly suits all parties.

He's been subject to interest from a number of other clubs ahead of the 2019/20 season, with Napoli, Bayern Munich and Juventus all reportedly interested.

Trippier has previously expressed his desire to stay in the Premier League, but he now looks set for Spain after Atletico jumped to the front of the queue to secure his signature.

Los Rojiblancos are hoping he will be the perfect man to replace 34-year-old right-back Juanfran.

Spurs may also now be looking to bring in a replacement for their outgoing full-back, but Pochettino does have solid cover in the likes of Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth.

More to follow...