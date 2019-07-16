It’s now 15 years since Arsenal won their last Premier League title after going the entire 2003/04 season unbeaten.

This would have sounded incomprehensible back then. Arsenal were the best and most exciting team in the country, managed by one of European football’s best managers in Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners have finished second in the Premier League on two occasions since then - in 2005 and 2016 - but it’s a long time since they seriously threatened to win the title.

Arsenal have finished fifth, sixth and fifth in the Premier League in the past three seasons and are priced at 50/1 to win the 2019/20 title.

It’s hard to remember the north London outfit’s odds ever being longer ahead of a new Premier League campaign.

Paddy Power have Arsenal at that price, making them sixth favourites to win the title behind Manchester City (8/13), Liverpool (23/10), Tottenham (16/1), Chelsea (25/1) and Manchester United (30/1).

The same bookmaker is offering odds of 5/1 that alien extraterrestrial life will be proven in 2019.

This means that it’s 10 times more likely that aliens will be found this year than Arsenal winning this season’s Premier League title.

Ouch.

You might be wondering why the odds of alien life being proven this year are so short with the bookies right now.

It’s all because of a Facebook event called ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ which, at the time of writing, has 1.3 million people listed as ‘going’ plus an additional one million ‘interested’.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the ‘details’ section of the Facebook event says. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

The date for the event is scheduled for Friday, 20 September and is set to take place between 03:00 - 06:00 in the morning at the secretive Area 51 US Air Force facility in Nevada.

Conspiracy theories that Area 51 has been the home of alien operations have been rife for years.

However, the area is rigged with a variety of motion sensors and CCTV cameras, which trigger a response from armed guards.

Anyone who doesn’t heed the warning signs around the base is taking a huge risk.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews has told reporters: “[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.

“The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

Given the potential difficulties of actually getting into the base, perhaps 5/1 on alien life being proved isn’t so tempting after all.