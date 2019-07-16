Netball

Netball World Cup: We MUST focus on Uganda

South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi says that her team can’t afford to look too far ahead at Thursday night’s game against England, despite the match looking increasingly likely to decide the winner of Group G. The Proteas and Tracey Neville’s Roses both have six points and look to be favourites to secure the two semi-final berths on offer to teams in their group.

However, after their first rest day of the tournament tomorrow, both have another fixture to contend with before Thursday’s showdown: England takes on Trinidad and Tobago while South Africa face Uganda.

Msomi says that the talent the She Cranes possess means that South Africa can’t afford to let their focus wander to the England clash. 

“We have Uganda next, and they’re not just another side – they’re a quality side and we’ll have a big game against them, so we are focusing on that. Whatever happens elsewhere in the group, we have to perform to benefit ourselves.

“We have to switch on if we want to work through the tournament – we have so much respect for all the teams here. It’s game-by-game and we have to be switched on still because we can’t take anyone for granted – that’s why this tournament is huge this year,” Msomi said. 

South Africa took on Scotland today and recorded a comfortable 66-38 victory – their fourth from four in the competition so far.

“It’s been amazing – it’s been a good journey for us. We came up with the win yesterday against Jamaica and that was amazing for us. We couldn’t have asked for a better win to give us some confidence going forward.

“Today, against Scotland, everyone did well and we played well. We came here with 12 players to come on the court whenever we need to, and it’s the coach’s strategy to work things out and save legs where we can. We know we’ve got great players to step on the court and perform and I think we did that well,” said Msomi.

Vitality Netball World Cup - Day Three

