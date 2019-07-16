Dani Alves proved once again this summer that he is the definition of a 'fine wine'.

It seems the older the Brazilian gets, the better he seems to play, turning in a memorable Copa America campaign for the Selecao.

In the semi-final against Argentina, he was simply unplayable and Alves continued that rich vein of form in the final against Peru as Brazil scooped South America's top accolade.

After his performances at the tournament, the footballing world is keen to know where Alves is off to next after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

He looks as fit and as hungry as ever, with all the signs pointing towards a move to the Premier League - a division which Alves has consistently waxed lyrical about.

Manchester City were on the cusp of signing him two years back, but a new English name has been dropped into the equation in the form of Arsenal.

As reported by The Sun, Alves is even considering a pay cut to seal a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal would still have to pay him around £200,000-a-week, but that's still a £30,000-a-week saving on a top, top player.

The 36-year-old is keen on a reunion with manager Unai Emery after their successful days together at Sevilla.

While some may baulk at the salary figures quoted, it's easy to forget that Arsenal's wage bill has been shaved this summer after the departures of Aaron Ramsey, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and David Ospina.

Sometimes, you have to bite the bullet and meet a players demands for the good of the team.

Is there a better player out there for Hector Bellerin to learn from than Alves? Probably not.

Also, Alves' reputation will skyrocket even further if he can play a key role in turning Arsenal's futures around in 2019/20.

It's a move that makes sense, almost too much sense...