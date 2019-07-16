Football

Dani Alves is keen on a move to Arsenal this summer.

Dani Alves is willing to take a pay cut to join Arsenal on a free transfer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dani Alves proved once again this summer that he is the definition of a 'fine wine'.

It seems the older the Brazilian gets, the better he seems to play, turning in a memorable Copa America campaign for the Selecao.

In the semi-final against Argentina, he was simply unplayable and Alves continued that rich vein of form in the final against Peru as Brazil scooped South America's top accolade.

After his performances at the tournament, the footballing world is keen to know where Alves is off to next after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

He looks as fit and as hungry as ever, with all the signs pointing towards a move to the Premier League - a division which Alves has consistently waxed lyrical about.

Manchester City were on the cusp of signing him two years back, but a new English name has been dropped into the equation in the form of Arsenal.

As reported by The Sun, Alves is even considering a pay cut to seal a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal would still have to pay him around £200,000-a-week, but that's still a £30,000-a-week saving on a top, top player.

The 36-year-old is keen on a reunion with manager Unai Emery after their successful days together at Sevilla.

Alves was the star of the show vs Argentina

While some may baulk at the salary figures quoted, it's easy to forget that Arsenal's wage bill has been shaved this summer after the departures of Aaron Ramsey, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and David Ospina.

Sometimes, you have to bite the bullet and meet a players demands for the good of the team.

Is there a better player out there for Hector Bellerin to learn from than Alves? Probably not.

Also, Alves' reputation will skyrocket even further if he can play a key role in turning Arsenal's futures around in 2019/20.

Bellerin would benefit hugely from Alves' knowledge of the game

It's a move that makes sense, almost too much sense...

Topics:
Football
Unai Emery
Aaron Ramsey
Stephan Lichtsteiner
Hector Bellerin
Dani Alves
David Ospina
Brazil Football
Danny Welbeck
Petr Cech
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again