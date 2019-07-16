Football

It's summer so that means there's a transfer story involving Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

And while you may have gotten used to 'Neymar to Real Madrid' by now, it's actually Barcelona this time around.

Things have moved quickly, too, with talks of pay-cuts and huge offers.

One Spanish paper claims that Barca have offered €40m plus Philippe Coutinho, plus Ousmane Dembele.

Yes, Barca are apparently happy to give up the two players they signed with that €222m in order to get Neymar back.

Not that Neymar is just sitting back and letting things happen, of course - he's trying to push it through.

He didn't join up with the rest of his teammates for pre-season, while he's also reportedly ready to take a pay cut to re-join Barca.

His actions haven't gone down well with PSG, understandably, and they're reportedly willing to hit back in a big way.

According to El Pais, PSG are now taking Neymar's actions as an insult to Qatar.

Neymar didn't join his PSG teammates for pre-season.

Qatari Sports Investments, an investment arm of the Qatari royal family, owns PSG and having Neymar disrespect the club is not a good look for them.

As a result, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has threatened to leave Neymar sitting in the stands for the rest of his contract.

That contract runs until 2022, making it one hell of a threat.

It's a similar situation to the one Adrien Rabiot found himself in last season, where his desire to leave saw him forced out of the team for the campaign.

Coutinho and Dembele have reportedly been offered to PSG.

But Neymar Sr, representing his son, has supposedly hit back at the idea, telling Al-Khelaifi that the player's teammates will revolt at not having their star player.

In all, the situation seems like a complete mess.

Surely PSG are better served just moving the player on at a time when they can get an incredible deal?

We'll see, but anything seems better than leaving Neymar in the stands for three years.

