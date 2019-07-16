Juventus will embark on a new era in 2019/20.

Not only will they not be a licensed team on FIFA 2020, but they will be led by former Chelsea and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian will be tasked with finally winning the Champions League, especially after the club's promising activity in the transfer market.

Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon, Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merah Demiral have all been brought in so far, with Matthijs de Ligt also expected to arrive in Turin shortly.

Juve are assembling quite the squad, one which is spearheaded by arguably the world's finest player in Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old superstar recently returned to training after his heroics at the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

And Juve have been very vocal on social media about his return, but they pretty much mugged off poor Gonzalo Higuain when posting footage of Ronaldo's sprint test today.

The Argentine went first in the challenge, ambling down the field before showing the tiniest bit of agility right at the end.

But Ronaldo? Well he flies down the turf looking like prime Usain Bolt. You wouldn't think he was three years older than Higuain, would you?

VIDEO

At least you tried, Gonzalo.

The Argentine's loan spell at Chelsea last season proved to be an unmitigated disaster and he's reportedly been told he has no future at Juve.

But he's not exactly received a plethora of offers, with West Ham one of the only clubs linked with him - although they're now close to signing Sebastien Haller.

AS Roma have been linked with him as well, but it's obvious the 31-year-old is not exactly in high demand.

The speed at which his footballing stock has fallen in the last year or so is quite alarming and he could be better suited seeing out his remaining playing days in the MLS or out in China.