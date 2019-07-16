Football

Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo competed in a sprint test.

Video of Gonzalo Higuain & Cristiano Ronaldo competing in Juventus sprint test

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus will embark on a new era in 2019/20.

Not only will they not be a licensed team on FIFA 2020, but they will be led by former Chelsea and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian will be tasked with finally winning the Champions League, especially after the club's promising activity in the transfer market.

Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon, Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merah Demiral have all been brought in so far, with Matthijs de Ligt also expected to arrive in Turin shortly.

Juve are assembling quite the squad, one which is spearheaded by arguably the world's finest player in Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old superstar recently returned to training after his heroics at the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

And Juve have been very vocal on social media about his return, but they pretty much mugged off poor Gonzalo Higuain when posting footage of Ronaldo's sprint test today.

The Argentine went first in the challenge, ambling down the field before showing the tiniest bit of agility right at the end.

But Ronaldo? Well he flies down the turf looking like prime Usain Bolt. You wouldn't think he was three years older than Higuain, would you?

VIDEO

At least you tried, Gonzalo.

The Argentine's loan spell at Chelsea last season proved to be an unmitigated disaster and he's reportedly been told he has no future at Juve.

But he's not exactly received a plethora of offers, with West Ham one of the only clubs linked with him - although they're now close to signing Sebastien Haller.

AS Roma have been linked with him as well, but it's obvious the 31-year-old is not exactly in high demand.

Higuain struggled with AC Milan in 2018/19

The speed at which his footballing stock has fallen in the last year or so is quite alarming and he could be better suited seeing out his remaining playing days in the MLS or out in China.

Topics:
Football
Maurizio Sarri
Luca Pellegrini
Adrien Rabiot
Aaron Ramsey
Gianluigi Buffon
Gonzalo Higuain
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again