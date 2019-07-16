It's one year since Kylian Mbappe truly announced that he was a special talent.

We knew he was good, of course, but his performances at the 2018 World Cup cemented things.

He became the first teenager since Pele to score more than once in a knockout game and then became the first teenager since the Brazilian legend to score in a final.

In all, we haven't seen anything like him in quite some time.

He then went on to have the best season of his fledgeling club career, scoring 33 goals in 29 Ligue 1 games.

That was enough for second in the European Golden Boot race - behind Lionel Messi, naturally.

So what can we expect from this upcoming season?

Well, going by his first friendly, he'll be heading into it while incredibly sharp.

It took just five minutes of Paris Saint-Germain's first friendly for Mbappe to strike, showcasing absolutely lethal finishing.

Dynamo Dresden passed it around the back before making one mistake: giving it away to Mbappe.

The Frenchman, a good 45 yards from goal, turns and sprints towards goal, blazing past a defender and chipping the goalkeeper.

It all happens in a flash and you can check it out below:

He wasn't done there, either.

His second goal, this time in the 34th minute, sees him explode past the defensive line before slotting past the keeper.

Mbappe looks brilliantly sharp and this is pre-season game no1.

Where will he be in a month's time, when he's fully fit and sharp?

It's early days but things are already looking very interesting for Mbappe in 2019/20.