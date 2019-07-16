Matthijs de Ligt has landed in Turin to complete his long-awaited move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have beaten the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of the 19-year-old defender.

De Ligt will spend the night in a hotel near Juventus' stadium, before completing his medical tomorrow ahead of the official announcement.

De Ligt will earn around €7.5m a year plus bonuses and his €150m release clause will only become active in 2021 - which will be the start of his third season in Turin.

You can already picture Barcelona activating that clause in the summer of 2021...

JUVE'S SQUAD JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER

After the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, Juve are certainly the big winners of the transfer window so far.

Maurizio Sarri now has all the ammunition he needs to win the Champions League in 2019/20.

De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini really is a terrifying defensive prospect on paper, not to mention Cristiano Ronaldo up top scoring the goals.