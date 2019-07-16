Football

De Ligt will sign for Juventus.

Matthijs de Ligt has landed in Turn to complete his move from Ajax to Juventus

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Matthijs de Ligt has landed in Turin to complete his long-awaited move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have beaten the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of the 19-year-old defender.

De Ligt will spend the night in a hotel near Juventus' stadium, before completing his medical tomorrow ahead of the official announcement.

De Ligt will earn around €7.5m a year plus bonuses and his €150m release clause will only become active in 2021 - which will be the start of his third season in Turin.

You can already picture Barcelona activating that clause in the summer of 2021...

JUVE'S SQUAD JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER

After the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, Juve are certainly the big winners of the transfer window so far.

Maurizio Sarri now has all the ammunition he needs to win the Champions League in 2019/20.

Can Sarri win the CL with Juve?

De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini really is a terrifying defensive prospect on paper, not to mention Cristiano Ronaldo up top scoring the goals.

Topics:
Football
Adrien Rabiot
Aaron Ramsey
Juventus
Manchester City
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again