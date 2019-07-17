Football

Daniele De Rossi is set to join Boca Juniors.

Roma legend Daniele de Rossi set to postpone retirement and sign for Boca Juniors

The footballing world was pretty surprised when it was announced that Daniele De Rossi would be leaving AS Roma at the end of the 2018/19 season.

De Rossi had spent his entire professional career in the Italian capital, but he would not be retiring with the club he adores so much.

After 18 years with Roma, the 35-year-old warrior was told his contract would not be renewed.

It was a bittersweet ending for De Rossi and he quickly stated his determination to find a new team in Italy.

Several media outlets believed Fiorentina were closing in on a short-term deal for the midfield enforcer.

But there were concerns of late that De Rossi may opt to simply retire, with a potential transfer to La Viola showing few signs of nearing completion.

However, it now seems De Rossi's playing career is headed in a very different direction, with Gianluca Di Marzio confirming that he is close to a move to Boca Juniors.

The Italian would sign an eight-month contract out in the Argentine capital and would receive around €500,000 for his service.

De Rossi's final game with Roma

Now, if there's one player built for the fiery South American league, it's De Rossi.

He loves a tackle and never shies away from confrontation, which is just how they like it across the Atlantic.

De Rossi alongside the likes of Carlos Tevez in front of a raucous crowd at La Bombenera? The headlines write themselves.

Tevez and De Rossi could team up with Boca

The Italian's former teammate Nicolas Burdisso is a director at Boca and it is hoped his presence in negotiations will help speed up the process.

If it all goes through, you get the feeling a few more fans from Europe will be tuning into Boca's games on a regular basis.

